Tesla Stock Drops 14% as Musk vs. Trump Divorce Worse than Brangelina Invokes Threats of Secrets Revealed

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are getting a divorce.

It’s already worse than Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, or Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Musk left the government after four months of dismantling it like Godzilla. He closed government departments and ruined a lot of people’s lives. He also said he was in love with Trump.

But love is not forever. Musk attacked Trump over his “big beautiful biil” in the last twenty four hours. Trump retaliated saying he could cancel Musk’s government contracts.

Musk responded by saying he would then decommission the SpaceX military hardware Trump bought from him. He also threw Trump under the bus on Jeffrey Epstein, saying that Trump’s name is all over the still unpublished report.

Trump is in trouble. During their honeymoon, Trump confided a lot of secrets to Musk, who can now use them against him.

Thing is, Musk is a genius and Trump is a dolt who didn’t know that tomorrow is the anniversary of the day the Americans liberated Germany from the Nazis aka D Day.

The German chancellor Frederic Merz had to explain it to him.

When he explained it to Trump (see below) the Chancellor side eyed him and the music from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” played in the background.

Trump was tempted to ask Merz if he was related to Fred Mertz, but forgot.