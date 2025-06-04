Wednesday, June 4, 2025
NBC Florida Weatherman Warns Viewers He Can’t Predict Hurricanes Because of Trump-Musk Federal Cuts (Video)

By Roger Friedman

John Morales is the longest tenured broadcast meteorologist in South Florida. He’s been on the air with NBC6 for three decades.

Two nights ago he told his viewers he can’t properly predict the hurricane season because of deep cuts made to the National Weather Service by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

This is extraordinarily brave of him. He does say that he was asked to speak about this potential catastrophe, so we can assume it came from his bosses.

Morales isn’t kidding around. He’s a Cornell University hurricane specialist, founder & lead Certified Consulting Meteorologist at ClimaData. Morales posted the segment to his Instagram account as well. He wrote: “Cuts have consequences, illustrated. As seen on TV on the first weekday of the 2025 hurricane season.”

If I lived down there in south Florida, I’d be pretty nervous this summer.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

