NBC Florida Weatherman Warns Viewers He Can’t Predict Hurricanes Because of Trump-Musk Federal Cuts (Video)

John Morales is the longest tenured broadcast meteorologist in South Florida. He’s been on the air with NBC6 for three decades.

Two nights ago he told his viewers he can’t properly predict the hurricane season because of deep cuts made to the National Weather Service by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

This is extraordinarily brave of him. He does say that he was asked to speak about this potential catastrophe, so we can assume it came from his bosses.

Morales isn’t kidding around. He’s a Cornell University hurricane specialist, founder & lead Certified Consulting Meteorologist at ClimaData. Morales posted the segment to his Instagram account as well. He wrote: “Cuts have consequences, illustrated. As seen on TV on the first weekday of the 2025 hurricane season.”

If I lived down there in south Florida, I’d be pretty nervous this summer.