Watch: Say Goodbye to “Downton Abbey” in Trailer for Final Chapter, This One Without Maggie Smith

Say goodbye to “Downton Abbey.”

In this trailer for the final movie, coming in September, the Granthams move into the 1930s.

This is after the US stock market crash, worldwide economic trouble, and the beginning of the Great Depression. World War II is looming.

How will this affect this aristocratic family? Do they close the castle? It looks like it at the end of the trailer.

This movie also marks the first chapter without Maggie Smith although there are sure to be flashbacks.

Lots of tears and hugs. The music really swells. Should be a big hit.

PS Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” begins soon on HBO and MAX. It’s set 40 years earlier, in New York. A not miss by any means.