Billie Eilish Producer Brother Finneas Starts New Group with His Own Stevie Nicks

Finneas O’Connell is starting his own group.

Billie Eilish’s talented producer brother has even found his own Stevie Nicks.

Finneas and Ashlyn Rae Willson will be called The Favors. They’re dropping a song Thursday night called The Dream. Album hits in September.

Willson calls herself Ashe. She has three albums with a country rock feel to them. They’re worth giving a listen. She’s definitely following in Stevie Nicks’s footsteps.

It was time for Finneas to branch out. He’s already had a couple of solo albums. It’s time to spread his wings.

Here’s a song they did four years ago

https://youtu.be/gWdjDwYuejI?si=ZAwCSyNOuOUcugJp