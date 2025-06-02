Biden Granddaughter Goes After Tapper Over False Book Claims: “The ONLY cover up of this family is a BEACH Cover Up!!!”

Ashley Biden has gone after authors Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

The two authors have been pounding away at Joe Biden for two weeks with their book, “Original Sin.”

Shilling on CNN 24/7, the reporters claim Joe Biden’s health was covered up during his presidency.

There are no quoted sources, just gossip and speculation. The duo keep attacking Biden as if it were personal at this point.

Over the weekend, Bill Clinton disputed their writing, saying he’s seen Biden recently and he seemed fine.

He’s certainly a lot more cogent than Donald Trump!”

Here’s what Ashley says:

The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup !!! The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues til this day. He NEVER gave up on you. And he listened to all of you. And he acted. The man has led his life by ACTIONS not words. He aged, YES! As we all do! And the stress of the presidency accelerates. But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job. And a damn good one. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known- he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously. The noise is so DAMN disrespectful and untrue …AND, it’s just that- noise/static- created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS. Get lost with your anonymous sources and fake news. AND, i am super grateful for the love and support over the past few weeks. We, like any family, chose HOPE during times of great despair/uphill battles. And we continue – to chose hope. That’s what Dad taught + gave us. And all your support continues to give him HOPE – for his own healing, for this country he so loves and for the world he united. (please note: if you are disrespectful in the comments- you will be deleted and blocked. I wish you peace #deuces)