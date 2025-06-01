Sunday, June 1, 2025
Box Office: “Lilo & Stitch” Nears $300 Mil, “Mission” Crawls Past $100 Mil, “Karate Kid” Reboot Choppy

By Roger Friedman

It was a better weekend at the box office than it’s been in some time apart from Memorial Day.

“Lilo & Stitch” is still a phenom for Disney. The animated hit is now at $280 million domestic, and will hit $300 mil in the next couple of days.

Total worldwide: $610 million.

“Mission Impossible Final Reckoning” finally crossed $100 mil on Friday, and ended the weekend at $122 million. The slow down is apparent, which ain’t good for a $400 mil movie.

“FR” is also slowing internationally. They just got numbers from China — $25 mil — which brings worldwide to over $150 million. Most countries that matter are accounted for, but there will be dribs and drabs. Can “Reckoning” actually get to $00 mil worldwide?

The new “Karate Kid” chopped up $21 million, but the budget is low enough that they may be ok.

“The Phoenician” did $570,000 in six theaters. Die hard Wes Anderson fans filled up seats. But enthusiasms dim in the suburbs for the coming week. In Manhattan, AMC Lincoln Square has plenty of seats at all times.

The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is ending its theater run this week with just $5 million in receipts. It’s streaming in all the usual places, and coming on DVD if you need to have it in your possession.

PS! Barry Levinson’s “The Alto Knights” is coming to MAX this Friday, June 6th. Warner’s kind of threw it away, but watch it — it’s a total pleasure to see Robert De Niro in double roles. Debra Messing and Kathrine Narducci are top notch. Levinson is a master.

