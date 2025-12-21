Sunday, December 21, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: “Avatar Fire and Ash” Stokes Up $88 Mil Weekend, “Marty Supreme” Stars Strong in NY, LA, Plus “Is This Thing On?” is Off

By Roger Friedman

Share

The weekend box office depended completely on “Avatar Fire and Ash,” and it didn’t disappoint.

James Cameron’s final deep blue dive into 3D took in $88 million from Thursday through today.

It’s not close to the opening, however, of its predecessor. “The Way of the Water” opening with $134 million, so “Fire and Ash” is probably going the actual way of the water.

But it doesn’t matter. It’s the end of a trilogy that has paid off handsomely. Disney-Fox won’t end up “under water” and that’s all that counts.

In limited release, “Marty Supreme” had a strong start for A24 and Timothee Chalamet.

A total in 6 theaters of $875K means the ball hit the paddle every time. But do notice, as with “Fire and Ash,” declines each day. Off 31% on Saturday and another 15% today.

(PS Did I miss this? Did Timmy play ping pong on any TV shows?)

A24 will have to make a big pitch to the dreaded adult crowd who didn’t buy the merchandise and doesn’t know about the rapper press or anything orange when they spread their wings this Thursday.

Bradley Cooper’s “Is This Thing On?” seems to be off. This is the kind of film Disney-20th can’t seem to do, like “Deliver Me From Nowhere.” “Thing” is from Searchlight, however, which usually knows how to release a quirky indie dramedy. With decent reviews, Cooper’s film could be doing better. But it’s also not an end of the year Oscar buzzer. This cried out, “Wait until March!”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com