Box Office: “Avatar Fire and Ash” Stokes Up $88 Mil Weekend, “Marty Supreme” Stars Strong in NY, LA, Plus “Is This Thing On?” is Off

The weekend box office depended completely on “Avatar Fire and Ash,” and it didn’t disappoint.

James Cameron’s final deep blue dive into 3D took in $88 million from Thursday through today.

It’s not close to the opening, however, of its predecessor. “The Way of the Water” opening with $134 million, so “Fire and Ash” is probably going the actual way of the water.

But it doesn’t matter. It’s the end of a trilogy that has paid off handsomely. Disney-Fox won’t end up “under water” and that’s all that counts.

In limited release, “Marty Supreme” had a strong start for A24 and Timothee Chalamet.

A total in 6 theaters of $875K means the ball hit the paddle every time. But do notice, as with “Fire and Ash,” declines each day. Off 31% on Saturday and another 15% today.

(PS Did I miss this? Did Timmy play ping pong on any TV shows?)

A24 will have to make a big pitch to the dreaded adult crowd who didn’t buy the merchandise and doesn’t know about the rapper press or anything orange when they spread their wings this Thursday.

Bradley Cooper’s “Is This Thing On?” seems to be off. This is the kind of film Disney-20th can’t seem to do, like “Deliver Me From Nowhere.” “Thing” is from Searchlight, however, which usually knows how to release a quirky indie dramedy. With decent reviews, Cooper’s film could be doing better. But it’s also not an end of the year Oscar buzzer. This cried out, “Wait until March!”