Trump Randomly Fires Head of National Portrait Galley Because She Commissioned Pictures of Spielberg, Jamie Dimon Et Al

By Roger Friedman

Trump has randomly fired the head of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian. He’s never been in the Gallery, or any other museum.

This is what he blathered on Truth Social: “Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am herby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery. She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump is angry that Sajet commissioned portraits of JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon, Temple Grandin (famously overcame autism), Joy Harjo (former US poet laureate) and famed movie director Steven Spielberg. He would rather have chosen Hitler, Putin, Kim Jung Un, and Scott Baio.

Sajet has been director of the Gallery since 2013. She’s Nigerian by birth and was raised in Australia. She’s the first woman ever to hold the position at the museum.

As with the Kennedy Center, this is another boneheaded decision by a person who shouldn’t be sent out for sandwiches.

