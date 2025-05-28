Freddie Trumper Unfortunate Name of Main Character in Broadway Musical “Chess” Coming Soon in First Ever Revival

The first ever revival of the musical, “Chess,” is coming to Broadway.

But it may never get to the Kennedy Center. The main character is named Freddie Trumper, aka The American.

Freddie is not based on Donald Trump’s late father or brother. He’s supposed to represent Bobby Fischer, the chess master, and is referred to in the show as The American.

New book writer Danny Strong may be urged to change that name in his update.

This “Chess” will star Aaron Tveit as Freddie, with Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher. They will not be playing Ivanka and Jared.

The songs in “Chess” are from Tim Rice and the Swedish pop group, ABBA. The big number is “One Night in Bangkok.”

Director is Michael Mayer. The characters will be his…pawns!

“Chess” is no “Oklahoma!” or even “Mamma Mia.” But this production has a new book by Danny Strong, so the potential is there for a much better show this time around.

Also coming to Broadway: “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson is stepping into “Hell’s Kitchen” as the father character. Jackson is also featured in the new season of “Sex and the City: And Just Like That.”