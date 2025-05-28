Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

Actress Ellen Barkin Says Robert Kennedy Jr Put “His Hand Up My Skirt” in Response to Social Media Post, Doubles Down After

By Roger Friedman

Share

You think Patti Lupone spills the beans, and the tea?

Ellen Barkin does not hold back. The star of movies like “Sea of Love,” “Switched,” and “Diner” — also a Tony Award winner — just mic dropped on Robert Kennedy Jr.

Responding to a social media post about Kennedy removing COVID vaccines for anyone under 65, Barkin wrote:

“You know what he really should have removed? His hand from up my skirt.”

When a follower on X asked, “Did that really happen?” Barkin wrote back “Yup.”

If only the outspoken star would write a book about her life, it would be a best seller. A hot commodity from her first role, Barkin was first married to actor Gabriel Byrne. They had two kids. After they split she was married Revlon owner Ronald Perelman. That ended acrimoniously (well duh). More recently he left the TV series “Animal Kingdom” after stealing the show. She also won that Tony for “The Normal Heart.”

Ellen would know a lot about Kennedy as a New York celebrity. She wasn’t part of his sex diary in the New York Post, but she absolutely was in social settings with him. I’m still waiting for another actress, from TV, to fess up about her illicit relationship with Kennedy. Such a nice person, she should tell the truth already.

Freddie Trumper Unfortunate Name of Main Character in Broadway Musical “Chess” Coming Soon in First Ever Revival

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com