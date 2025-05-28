Actress Ellen Barkin Says Robert Kennedy Jr Put “His Hand Up My Skirt” in Response to Social Media Post, Doubles Down After

You think Patti Lupone spills the beans, and the tea?



Ellen Barkin does not hold back. The star of movies like “Sea of Love,” “Switched,” and “Diner” — also a Tony Award winner — just mic dropped on Robert Kennedy Jr.

Responding to a social media post about Kennedy removing COVID vaccines for anyone under 65, Barkin wrote:

“You know what he really should have removed? His hand from up my skirt.”

When a follower on X asked, “Did that really happen?” Barkin wrote back “Yup.”

If only the outspoken star would write a book about her life, it would be a best seller. A hot commodity from her first role, Barkin was first married to actor Gabriel Byrne. They had two kids. After they split she was married Revlon owner Ronald Perelman. That ended acrimoniously (well duh). More recently he left the TV series “Animal Kingdom” after stealing the show. She also won that Tony for “The Normal Heart.”

Ellen would know a lot about Kennedy as a New York celebrity. She wasn’t part of his sex diary in the New York Post, but she absolutely was in social settings with him. I’m still waiting for another actress, from TV, to fess up about her illicit relationship with Kennedy. Such a nice person, she should tell the truth already.