Music

Sting & Shaggy Will Return After 2 Years to Headline the 2nd “One Fine Day” Show Again This Fall with Lots of Special Guests

By Roger Friedman

Sting and Shaggy are back to their old tricks.

They’re going to headline the 2nd One Fine Day event, in Philadelphia this September. The first one, back in 2023, was a huge hit.

Their charity partner is St. Jude Research Hospital in Nashville.

One Fine Day is described as a full day of eclectic music featuring a diverse artist lineup across two stages returning exclusively to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Great guest stars booked already include O.A.R., Marcia Griffiths, and Chance Emerson; The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Big Freedia, and Sophie Grey.

Sting and Shaggy have made for a great tag team in the last few years producing music together and performing in tandem. They’ve had a hit single out for the last few months called “Til a Mawnin'” that is now stuck in my head!

