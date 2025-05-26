Trump Posts Memorial Day Presidential Message of Hate, Calls Non-Believers “Scum,” Invents “Mentally Insane”

Read Donald Trump’s holiday message of hate.

He calls everyone who doesn’t follow him “scum.”

He’s an illiterate, sick man who has debased the presidency, lowered the discourse to lying and professing vulgarity.

He claims 21 million people have entered the country illegally. Many of them he says are “mentally insane.”

He’s such an illiterate that he can’t recognize redundancy. Are there immigrants who are “physically insane”? Artistically insane? Financially insane.

If you’re insane, you are insane. He is, and doesn’t even know it.

Trump continues to try and punish Harvard, likely because son, Barron, was rejected. Where is Barron, by the way? At NYU? Attending classes? He’s very tall so it’s hard to hide him. But there’s no evidence of his being in an NYU building. Maybe Reddit knows.

Trump spoke to West Point graduates this week, then swiftly left to play golf. He did the same thing with his own memecoin dinner, leaving investors without the pleasure of shaking his sweaty little hand.

Holy shit. Trump lied to cadets at West Point saying he had to leave abruptly and couldn’t shake their hands because he had to deal with China and Russia.



The motherfucker went golfing.



pic.twitter.com/uUtNllH789 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 26, 2025

Today he’s giving a speech at Arlington National Cemetery. He’s incapable of just graciously placing a wreath. He must upstage the dead.

to be continued…