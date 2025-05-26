Monday, May 26, 2025
Trump Posts Memorial Day Presidential Message of Hate, Calls Non-Believers “Scum,” Invents “Mentally Insane”

By Roger Friedman

Read Donald Trump’s holiday message of hate.

He calls everyone who doesn’t follow him “scum.”

He’s an illiterate, sick man who has debased the presidency, lowered the discourse to lying and professing vulgarity.

He claims 21 million people have entered the country illegally. Many of them he says are “mentally insane.”

He’s such an illiterate that he can’t recognize redundancy. Are there immigrants who are “physically insane”? Artistically insane? Financially insane.

If you’re insane, you are insane. He is, and doesn’t even know it.

Trump continues to try and punish Harvard, likely because son, Barron, was rejected. Where is Barron, by the way? At NYU? Attending classes? He’s very tall so it’s hard to hide him. But there’s no evidence of his being in an NYU building. Maybe Reddit knows.

Trump spoke to West Point graduates this week, then swiftly left to play golf. He did the same thing with his own memecoin dinner, leaving investors without the pleasure of shaking his sweaty little hand.

Today he’s giving a speech at Arlington National Cemetery. He’s incapable of just graciously placing a wreath. He must upstage the dead.

to be continued…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

