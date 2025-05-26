Disgraced Congressman George Santos Says He Can’t Get a Trump Pardon — Unless Of Course He’s Lying

Poor George Santos.

The short lived Long Island Republican congressman can’t get Donald Trump on the phone to ask for a pardon.

Santos, an unrepentant liar — and sometime cross dresser — was bounced from Congress last year. He was convicted in federal court on counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Santos — who pleaded guilty — was ordered to pay restitution to his victims in the amount of $373,749.97 and $205,002.97 in forfeiture.

Santos begins his prison stretch in 61 days.

He thought he might get a pardon from Trump, who sets loose almost all criminals who kowtow to him. He just did the same for New York Mayor Adams, now his puppet.

Santos wrote on social media that he thought of going to Trump, but didn’t want to waste the next two months trying to get through to him. Sounds like he did try, and heard crickets.

He says “the so called friends that said they’d help legit should have just told me to go fuck myself, because that’s what has essentially happened with their actions.”

That’s sad. But what would be the upside of helping Santos? He’s cooked. When he gets out of jail he might sell a book. But no one would interview him. He’s an inveterate criminal.

It’s funny to think even Trump has his limits!

Santos’s Long Island district was flipped blue in February 2024.