Broadway Report: R&B Great Usher, Broadway Legend Savion Glover Honor The Great Ben Vereen with Chita Rivera Award

What in the world would bring R&B superstar Usher to NYU’s Skirball Center?

Answer: Tony winner Ben Vereen, who last week received a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Chita Rivera Awards.

Usher, you may not know, is Vereen’s godson. The alaways hot Usher recounted Vereen’s valuable efforts to straighten the young man’s path when he was young. And what was the message of the night, loud and clear at the Chita Rivera Awards to dancers, choreographers, musical ensembles: The Arts Must Be Protected.

Who else was there for Vereen, who will always be remembered for “Pippin,” among other shows: another Tony winner, Savion Glover, who tapdanced his heart out.

Vy Higginsen’s famous Sing Harlem Choir performed “Let the Sunshine In/ This Little Light of Mine.”

When they finished, Vereen exclaimed, “We had Chuch!” removing the R.

Vereen could not have paid higher homage to his late friend, Chita Rivera, who used to say her favorite place to be was a roomful of dancers.

He also carried the message that our country is in trouble; we must take this upon ourselves to keep the lifeline of dance and all the arts pulsing.

At the Skirball Center, there were dancers galore! And wonderful performances: from “Boop! The Musical,” Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham’s “Where I Want to Be.”

Two time Emmy winner and comic writer Bruce Vilanch introduced a dance from what he called the “Godzilla” of mothers, Mama Rose, from “Gypsy.” The Mothers theme became a “Mom Medley” for Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Kevin Csolak, who plays Tulsa in the revival starring Audra McDonald, performed “All I Need is the Girl,” channeling Gene Kelly. Csolak went on to win the award for Outstanding Broadway Dancer, shared with Robyn Hurder from “Smash.”

From “Swept Away,” an underappreciated musical (The Avett Brothers), Adrian Blake Enscoe and Cameron Johnson performed movement inspired by the play’s theme, a deadly shipwreck. Yes, that fine chamber play about sacrifice and salvation at sea featured sailors vying for survival amidst turbulent waters, with beautiful work by choreographer David Neumann, was awarded the Douglas & Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

Bob Fosse’s spirit was never far away. And neither were his children with dancer Gwen Verdon: Nicole and Noah Fosse introduced Khori Petinaud in a balletic “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries.” For entertainment, you could not have a better benefit event. For philanthropy, you could not have a more meaningful cause than the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program and its latest creation, the new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.

As to the winners:

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

**Patricia Delgado /Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Shannon Lewis, Just In Time

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical

Rickey Tripp / DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Angélica Beliard, Buena Vista Social Club

**Kevin Csolak, Gypsy

Carlos Falú, Buena Vista Social Club

DeWitt Fleming, Jr., A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

**Robyn Hurder, Smash

Héctor Juan Maisonet, Buena Vista Social Club

Ilda Mason, Buena Vista Social Club

Marielys Molina, Buena Vista Social Club

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Boop! The Musical

**Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Just In Time

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Smash

OFF-BROADWAY

OFF-BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITION

The Awarding Committee of the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards celebrates excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting a special award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Choreography.

**Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A FEATURE FILM

A Nice Indian Boy, Choreographers: Ziana D’Mello, Breanna English, Christian Lagasse

Emilia Perez, Choreographer: Damien Jalet

**Sh’ma: A Story of Survival, Choreographer: Suki John

Snow White, Choreographer: Mandy Moore

Wicked, Part 1, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

**A Resilient Man, Director: Stephane Carrel

Better Man, Director: Michael Gracey

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Director: Bruce David Klein

Two Roads, Director: Susan Wittenberg

Who Cares About Pal Frenak, Director: Gloria Halasz