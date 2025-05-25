Guest at Memecoin Dinner Says He Paid $480K, Got a Baseball Cap, Trump Spoke Briefly, Didn’t Even Stick Around (Watch)

Watch this video.

Donald Trump’s multimillion dollar for his fake memecoin was not a success.

According to this post, Trump spoke to the assembled investors for “exactly 23 minutes.” He did not stay for the dinner.

Trump has so much contempt for his followers and backers he left them at the White House and flew off to Mar-a-Lago for another $3.1 million weekend. Who picks up the tab? Taxpayers. MAGA. They don’t care.

This is eye opening. Is this blockchain? Or blockhead? When will they learn?