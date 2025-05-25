Bruce Springsteen’s Manchester “Treasonous Trump” Speech Album, “Land of Hope and Dreams,” Huge Hit, Number 2 on iTunes

Who woulda thunk it?

On May 14th, Bruce Springsteen opened his show in Manchester, England with this speech:

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n’ roll, in dangerous times. In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring.”

The speech caused such a ruckus that Donald Trump denounced Springsteen as a “dried up prune.” It was hilarious.

Sony and Springsteen reacted quickly, issuing an EP with the speech (and one more) plus a couple of live performances from the night.

Now the EP, called “Land of Hope and Dreams,” is number 2 on iTunes. Bravo!

PS If you’ve heard this anywhere on the radio, drop a line to showbiz411@gmail.com.