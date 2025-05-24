Cannes Awards: Palme d’Or to Iranian Dissident, JLaw Overlooked for Best Actress, Brazilian Film Scores Big Time, Iraqi Film Gets Prize

The awards ceremony in Cannes is going right now after an electrical outage in the city that lasted four hours.
For some reason, John C. Reilly is singing the English version of “Ma Vie En Rose.”
The Palme d’Or to Iranian dissident Jafar Panahi for IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
The Cannes Grand Prix (2nd place) goes to Joachim Trier for SENTIMENTAL VALUE.
Best Actress: Nadia Melliti for THE LITTLE SISTER
Best Actor: Wagner Moura for THE SECRET AGENT
Best Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho for THE SECRET AGENT
Best First Film: Hasan Hadi for THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE
No Americans made the cut. Juliette Binoche led the jury. Jennifer Lawrence was overlooked for her strong performance in “Die My Love.”
