Cannes Awards: Palme d’Or to Iranian Dissident, JLaw Overlooked for Best Actress, Brazilian Film Scores Big Time, Iraqi Film Gets Prize

By Roger Friedman

The awards ceremony in Cannes is going right now after an electrical outage in the city that lasted four hours.

For some reason, John C. Reilly is singing the English version of “Ma Vie En Rose.”

The Palme d’Or to Iranian dissident Jafar Panahi for IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

The Cannes Grand Prix (2nd place) goes to Joachim Trier for SENTIMENTAL VALUE.

Best Actress: Nadia Melliti for THE LITTLE SISTER

Best Actor: Wagner Moura for THE SECRET AGENT

Best Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho for THE SECRET AGENT

Best First Film: Hasan Hadi for THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE

No Americans made the cut. Juliette Binoche led the jury. Jennifer Lawrence was overlooked for her strong performance in “Die My Love.”

Hollywood Has a New Power Player: Streamer MUBI Picks Up 9 Cannes Films, Owned by Actual Young Turk Efe Cakarel

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

