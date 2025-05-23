Friday, May 23, 2025
Box Office: Mission May Be Impossible as Tom Cruise Opus Beaten by Disney Kids Movie, “Lilo & Stitch” in Previews

By Roger Friedman

The mission, should you choose to accept it, may be impossible.

Tom Cruise’s three hour opus, “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning,” had a slow start in previews Thursday night.

The final Ethan Hunt saga was trounced by Disney’s live action remake of its kids’ movie, “Lilo & Stitch.”

The latter made around $14 million. The former came in at $8 million.

Numbers will be updated shortly.

“Final Reckoning” cost around $300 million and Paramount has spent around $100 million in promotion. Cruise has flown all over the world for high ticket premieres to push his product.

But the new “Reckoning” only did $1 million more than the previous outing, “Dead Reckoning,” two years ago, in previews. This is surprising because it looked like IMAX theaters were pretty sold out yesterday.

On Rotten Tomatoes right now, “FR” has an 80 rating from critics, but a 93 from audiences. The second number is most important in this case. If audiences love it, nothing can stop Cruise from a top notch weekend.

Holiday weekends are a marathon, not a sprint. Five days from Thursday to Monday may sort this all out. Or, “Lilo & Stitch” may be the next mission for Cruise and co. to take out!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

