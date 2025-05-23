Billy Joel Health Scare Brings Avalanche of Love from Fans: “I’m sorry to disappoint our audience, thank you for understanding”

Billy Joel has had to cancel all his shows until further notice.

He says he’s been diagnoses with NPH– Natural Pressure Hydrocephalus. There’s been a build of fluid around his brain, and it has to be drained.

I’ve been told all the appropriate measures have been taken including the placement of a shunt.

Can he recover? Yes. He says he’s doing physical therapy now but doctors have pulled him off the stage.

Billy is 76, and has been jumping, running, and pounding on the keys for nearly 60 years. His body needs a rest.

Already almost 35,000 people have posted well wishes to Billy on Instagram. They all agree that health is wealth, and Billy deserves some time off.

Considering he played 100 consecutive monthly shows at Madison Square Garden — not to mention the extra shows around the world — Billy is probably more upset than of us. And we’re concerned, of course. It’s hard to imagine our indefatigable rock stars are human!

Speedy recovery, Billy!