Melania’s Memoir Audio Book Made by Artificial Intelligence (Yes, Really) Because 7 Hours of Her Own Voice

By Roger Friedman

If you want to hear seven hours of Melania Trump’s audio book, “Memoir,” here’s some news.

It’s narrated via AI.

After 30 years of being in the US, Melania Kvnauss still sounds like Natasha from “Rocky and Bullwinkle.” Good for her that she never let her voice be gentrified.

But now she’s decided that AI should read her fictional “Memoir” to MAGA so they’re not startled by the sound of a female Dracula.

So the audio is processed. For $25, you can listen to the illegal immigrant say absolutely nothing.

The audio version doesn’t offer an update about where Melania has been since the Inauguration, or her $40 million Amazon doc contract, or any opinions on her husband’s treacherous and punitive policies.

The hardcover version currently stands at a robust number 411 on amazon’s best seller list.

PS If you listen inattentively to the “trailer” for the book, it sounds like the voice is saying she has “eleven readers.”

The advance reviews are in. This is what we’re dealing with:

