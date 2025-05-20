NY Post Deletes Lead Website Story Doubting Biden Cancer Timing from Homepage But It’s On Newsstands Everywhere

The NY Post has quickly deleted its online cover story from its front page.

In other words: only readers of the physical Post will see a story by “Emily Crane” featuring three doctors accusing Joe Biden of lying about the start of his prostate cancer.

The online version has been buried in the Politics section of the website and you can only find it if you look for it.

But the NY Post home page no longer carries the story. It’s been replaced by one FBI director James Comey. Until 6am, the Biden cancer story was featured prominently on the home page. The Biden story wasn’t pushed down, it was removed for easy discovery.

Maybe someone at News Corp or the Post realized that published Rupert Murdoch overcame a minor version of prostate cancer in 1999. It’s possible he’s actually offended.

Or maybe there were complaints that the story was untrue and vulgar, and that the doctors mentioned in it — Dr. David Shusterman and Dr. Steven Quay — would lose patients and customers in droves before 9am.

Dr. Shusterman, whose son is also an oncologist, is seen in a big color picture attending a cocktail party.

Shusterman wasn’t interviewed by “Emily Crane,” but a quote of his from conservative outlet NewsNation was used to make it seem like he doubted Biden’s veracity.

“The fact that we just find it at a Gleason nine is just pretty much unheard of in this day and age of medicine,” Shusterman told “NewsNation Prime.” “This is what I typically would see in a VA hospital, where a patient hasn’t had medical attention in 10 years, presents to an emergency room with bone pain, and then they find that it’s metastatic prostate cancer.”

Dr. Shusterman’s patients should have a lot of questions for him this morning.

Another doctor, Steven Quay, started yesterday on Twitter questioning when Biden was actually diagnosed. Quay, however, is a specialist in breast cancer, not prostate. He owns a medical research firm called Atossi Therapeutics in Michigan.

Crane also cited Donald Trump Jr, even though he invented in a Tweet “stage 5 cancer” and accused Jill Biden of being an unworthy doctor for not spotting her husband’s symptoms. Jill Biden is a PhD and not a medical doctor, something that eluded Trump Jr. Crane threw it in anyway.

But the vile cover story of today’s paper is now almost impossible for online Post readers to find or read. Still it’s out there on what remains of newsstands, at least for one edition until editors can undo the damage.

The Post is not alone in questioning whether Biden and his team lied about the timing of the cancer announcement. Brian Stelter and others at CNN, shilling for Jake Tapper’s new book, have made a point of i.

PS I’ve put “Emily Crane” in quotes because it’s hard to believe a human being could have written such a piece of trash. Email me at showbiz411@gmail.com if you know her.