Harvey Weinstein Says He Feels Most Betrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow: “I don’t understand, I made amends”

This is a part 2 of my previous story about Candice Owens’s interview with Harvey Weinstein.

Toward the end of the interview, Owens asks Weintein who he feels most betrayed by in Hollywood.

He says: “I don’t understand Gwyneth. I don’t understand. I made a pass. I was stupid. I made amends. I thought she would say, He made a pass at me but look we had the relationship.”

Harvey made 11 movies with Gwyneth Paltrow starting in 1996. She won the Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love,” over Cate Blanchett in “Elizabeth.” It changed Paltrow’s life and career. But something went sour around 2002. By 2003, when she made “Sylvia” about Sylvia Plath, for Focus Features, she was denouncing him.

Harvey says he thinks they fell out over him not making a movie of “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt. Harvey says he paid $800,000 to buy the rights for Gwyneth and hired Jake Paltrow, her brother, to write the script. But no one liked the screenplay including Tartt. Harvey canceled the project and is convinced that’s why Gwyneth turned against him.

Owens responds basically that Gwyneth comes from a wealthy family and doesn’t like not getting her way. It’s ridiculous, but it’s typical of the way Owens panders to Harvey all the way through the interview. He makes many good points about people whose lives he changed for the better turning against him instantly in 2017.

But Owens — she’s another story. She leads him through the interview, placates him without any thought of facts. She is not a journalist but she served a purpose in this interview which is available on her site and on YouTube. It’s hard to believe Weinstein, a liberal in politics who supported everything Owens is against, and vice versa — turned to her.

How will this all turn out? Weinstein is on re-trial right now in New York, after his first conviction was overturned. This go-round as added accusations from “victims” that weren’t part of his first trial. How will the jury react? Is this an over-reach from the prosecutors? Will the jury — which will undoubtedly hear at least quotes from the interview — be swayed that his punishment to date is enough?

At this point, anything is possible.

More to come…