Monday, May 19, 2025
Trump: New Unhinged Attack on Bruce, Oprah, Beyonce, Bono for Supporting Kamala — Six Months After Election

By Roger Friedman

It’s another day cuckoo land for Donald Trump.

At around 1:30am Eastern time, Donnie went on the war path announcing he would “investigate” celebrities who drew fans to Kamala Harris rallies.

It’s been six months since the election. This is what Trump is worried about.

The current president is jealous that Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, and Beyonce endorsed Harris and helped raise money and attention for her campaign.

He writes, screaming in ALL CAPS:

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???”

This is another attempt to divert attention from the news that his family is earning billions while exploiting the White House, that ICE thugs are kidnapping people, and that he’s offered not a word of solace or help to the people of the midwest who were just ravaged by tornados.

A new week of hell begins.

