Denzel Washington Gets Surprise Cannes Award for Flying from Broadway’s “Othello” To Festival for 24 Hours

Denzel Washington got a big surprise in Cannes tonight. He was given an honorary lifetime achievement award by the film festival.

Denzel flew to Cannes from New York in between performances of “Othello” on Broadway. He’ll be back on stage Tuesday night at 7pm.

In the red carpet photos and at the presentation he looks like he’s sleep walking. No one can blame him.

Denzel came to Cannes to promote Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest,” a remake of an Akira Kurosawa movie called “High to Low.” So far 7 out of 8 top critics on Rotten Tomatoes love it. Rave reviews. The movie opens in August and will be an Oscar contender. Bravo!

Meantime, “Othello” with its $900 tickets continues until June 8th matinee when it wraps up. That’s the same day as the Tony Awards, although the production received no nominations.

Denzel Washington receives a surprise honorary Palme d'Or at @Festival_Cannes pic.twitter.com/0UGjrdIyKJ — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 19, 2025