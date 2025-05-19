Monday, May 19, 2025
Denzel Washington Gets Surprise Cannes Award for Flying from Broadway’s “Othello” To Festival for 24 Hours

By Roger Friedman

Denzel Washington got a big surprise in Cannes tonight. He was given an honorary lifetime achievement award by the film festival.

Denzel flew to Cannes from New York in between performances of “Othello” on Broadway. He’ll be back on stage Tuesday night at 7pm.

In the red carpet photos and at the presentation he looks like he’s sleep walking. No one can blame him.

Denzel came to Cannes to promote Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest,” a remake of an Akira Kurosawa movie called “High to Low.” So far 7 out of 8 top critics on Rotten Tomatoes love it. Rave reviews. The movie opens in August and will be an Oscar contender. Bravo!

Meantime, “Othello” with its $900 tickets continues until June 8th matinee when it wraps up. That’s the same day as the Tony Awards, although the production received no nominations.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

