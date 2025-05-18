Warner Bros. Scores Unexpected Hat Trick: “Final Destination,” “Sinners,” “Minecraft” Year’s Biggest Hits

Warner Bros. has had a had trick with the three unexpected gigantic hits of 2025.

This week came “Final Destination: Bloodlines.” Total for the weekend in the US is $51 million. Shocking. International is the same, making $102 million worldwide.

Will you see it? No. But kids are going, and that’s what everyone wants.

Ditto “A Minecraft Movie.” Are you ready for this? It’s made $928 million. It’s 40/60 US/international. What is it? Who cares? Kids are lining up over and over. If you’re over 50, you could swear they’ve been saying “Mindcraft.” Don’t worry about it.

For adults and more serious filmgoers, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” is a smash. There will be awards season action for this film which has made $316 million worldwide. Michael B. Jordan stars. Coogler and Jordan made “Fruitvale Station,” followed by “Creed,” and the “Black Panther” movies. They know what they’re doing.

Everyone in Hollywood is jealous of Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy. They pulled Warner’s out of a nosedive. Before this trio of winners was released, every Hollywood scribe wrote articles of the executives’ demise.

Naysayers They were sure Warner Discovery chief David Zaslav was going to cut them loose. Now we wait with crossed fingers for “Superman.” If James Gunn’s take on the DC super hero works, Warner’s is in clover for the year. Nicely done!