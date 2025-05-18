Two Years After We Scooped David Geffen Wedding, Billionaire Philanthropist Files for Divorce

Billionaire philanthropist David Geffen has filed for divorce after two years.

This column scooped the marriage to former “go go dancer” David Armstrong, then known as Donovan Michaels. Geffen was 80, Armstrong was 30.

I know what you’re thinking: what could go wrong?

TMZ broke the news of the divorce. There’s no prenup! Geffen has hired Hollywood super divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. They’ve already disseminated the news that Armstrong won’t get much after a little less than two years.

Still, it seems like Geffen’s net worth has increased in the two years by millions. Armstrong will be looking for a nice pay day to sign an NDA and never write a book about the relationship. It’s possible, however, that Geffen won’t care what Armstrong says or writes at this point.

That would be quite a twist to the story!

Why did Geffen marry him after not getting hitched his whole life? Companionship, probably (yes, and sex).

Geffen has given us so much including the new Geffen Hall in New York and gazillions in charitable donations we know nothing about. He also brought us Laura Nyro, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Guns n Roses, and “Dreamgirls.” So he gets a pass.

The divorce news comes just as Geffen’s close friend, Barry Diller, has revealed his not-so-secret gay life while being married to Diane von Furstenberg. After decades, it seems like we’re coming to an end of a chapter. All that’s left is Calvin Klein’s manifesto.

