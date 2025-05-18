Sunday, May 18, 2025
Donate
CelebrityLaw

Two Years After We Scooped David Geffen Wedding, Billionaire Philanthropist Files for Divorce

By Roger Friedman

Share

Billionaire philanthropist David Geffen has filed for divorce after two years.

This column scooped the marriage to former “go go dancer” David Armstrong, then known as Donovan Michaels. Geffen was 80, Armstrong was 30.

I know what you’re thinking: what could go wrong?

TMZ broke the news of the divorce. There’s no prenup! Geffen has hired Hollywood super divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. They’ve already disseminated the news that Armstrong won’t get much after a little less than two years.

Still, it seems like Geffen’s net worth has increased in the two years by millions. Armstrong will be looking for a nice pay day to sign an NDA and never write a book about the relationship. It’s possible, however, that Geffen won’t care what Armstrong says or writes at this point.

That would be quite a twist to the story!

Why did Geffen marry him after not getting hitched his whole life? Companionship, probably (yes, and sex).

Geffen has given us so much including the new Geffen Hall in New York and gazillions in charitable donations we know nothing about. He also brought us Laura Nyro, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Guns n Roses, and “Dreamgirls.” So he gets a pass.

The divorce news comes just as Geffen’s close friend, Barry Diller, has revealed his not-so-secret gay life while being married to Diane von Furstenberg. After decades, it seems like we’re coming to an end of a chapter. All that’s left is Calvin Klein’s manifesto.

The original story is here. Below, another one about a get together shortly after.

Exclusive: Wedding Bells Ring for Media Mogul David Geffen And Much Younger Boyfriend

UPDATED: Media Titan Philanthropist David Geffen Dines with New Husband, Kris Kardashian, Barry Diller, Clinton Pals in Los Angeles

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com