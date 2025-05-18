Scarlett Johansson Was Great on “SNL” Last Night, But Why Is She on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s TV Issue?

Scarlett Johansson was just terrific last night hosting “Saturday Night Live.” She’s a bright light wherever she goes, frankly.

See clips below.

But Scarlett is a movie star. She does no TV at all. Yet, she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair’s TV issue. Why? I mean, why?

Vanity Fair’s top editors are exiting over the summer after a miserable 7 years. They actually had their Hollywood issue in December, three months before the Oscars. They don’t know what they’re doing.

I feel bad for whoever worked on the TV issue. There are dozens of good TV shows vying for Emmys this summer. Why weren’t they featured in the issue? Instead, there’s a feature on “Twin Peaks.”

Scarlett is promoting the new “Jurassic Park” movie. For some reason, we always look forward to that franchise. And seeing her in it.

See the cold open at the bottom. Toward the end, James Austin Johnson actually morphed into Trump. Eerie!