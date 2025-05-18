Sunday, May 18, 2025
Donate
Television

Scarlett Johansson Was Great on “SNL” Last Night, But Why Is She on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s TV Issue?

By Roger Friedman

Share

Scarlett Johansson was just terrific last night hosting “Saturday Night Live.” She’s a bright light wherever she goes, frankly.

See clips below.

But Scarlett is a movie star. She does no TV at all. Yet, she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair’s TV issue. Why? I mean, why?

Vanity Fair’s top editors are exiting over the summer after a miserable 7 years. They actually had their Hollywood issue in December, three months before the Oscars. They don’t know what they’re doing.

I feel bad for whoever worked on the TV issue. There are dozens of good TV shows vying for Emmys this summer. Why weren’t they featured in the issue? Instead, there’s a feature on “Twin Peaks.”

Scarlett is promoting the new “Jurassic Park” movie. For some reason, we always look forward to that franchise. And seeing her in it.

See the cold open at the bottom. Toward the end, James Austin Johnson actually morphed into Trump. Eerie!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com