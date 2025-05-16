Friday, May 16, 2025
Trump Attacks Critic Bruce Springsteen, Denounces His Skincare: “Dried Out Prune of a Rocker…Ought to Keep His Mouth Shut!”

By Roger Friedman

The Empire Strikes Back!

Donald Trump has attacked Bruce Springsteen after the famed singer’s critique of him in Manchester, England this week.

Bruce called Trump “incompetent, and treasonous” among other things.

Trump, a schoolyard bully, has responded, calling Bruce a “Dried Out Prune of a Rocker…pushy JERK…ought to keep his mouth shut”

Trump screeches, and highlights Bruce’s skin care, which is definitely a new one in the history of political feuding: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country. If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is “dumb as a rock,” and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out “prune” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just “standard fare.” Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Springsteen, opening his show in Manchester, England this week, gave a less dermatological evaluation of Trump:

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times. In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration. Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”

Trump — whose own beauty regimen consists of slathering Sherwin Williams on his face and arranging his hair like days-old cotton candy — refrains from offering advice to Bruce for moisturizing.

