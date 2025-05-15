Famed Art Dealer Larry Gagosian Buys Legendary BookHampton Bookstore in East Hampton

Famed art dealer Larry Gagosian is about to become a bookseller.

Legendary BookHampton bookstore in East Hampton is now his according to its owner, Carolyn Brody. After a long, glorious run, Brody is retiring. Gagosian has an incredible home in East Hampton, and of course, sells art books in his galleries — along with Picasso’s, Schnabels, etc.

BookHampton survives, which is most important. It’s a mecca for the A listers in town and tony visitors who need beach reads.

By the way, there’s an independent book store in every Hampton — South, Sag Harbor, even on Shelter Island — and they are each beloved by their customers!

Here’s Carolyn’s letter to customers:

Dear Reader,

I write today with exciting news about the future of BookHampton!

As many of you know, last fall, I decided it was time for me to find the next steward of the bookstore. I opened the store in May 2016, writing then in my very first Dear Reader that it had been a childhood dream to open a bookstore, to live more deeply in the world of books and reading. I felt strongly that I couldn’t live in a place without a bookstore. Indeed, I feel the same way today, perhaps more so.

I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together in the past nine years. I’ve been heartened by your support, well-wishes, and loyalty. Owning BookHampton has been one of the most satisfying and exciting experiences of my life. It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of this world.

Now with great fanfare, I’m delighted to share the good news that Larry Gagosian is the new owner of BookHampton. Larry, a longtime resident of East Hampton, is equally passionate about books and bookstores. He plans for the store to remain a general interest bookstore, although I am sure we can expect expanded offerings of art and design books! I feel confident that he will carry BookHampton into the future, while preserving and protecting its almost 50-year legacy.

In Larry, I believe I’ve found someone who will bring energy, commitment, vision, and resources to ensure that BookHampton will remain an integral part of the dynamic East Hampton retail environment. I welcome him wholeheartedly and wish him much success! I consider this a win for the Village of East Hampton and the East End. In the face of strong market pressure, an independent bookstore will remain on Main Street. Not a small feat!

Just as a book concludes with acknowledgements, I’d like to thank those who have made BookHampton such a beloved and vibrant place over the past nine years:

you, our loyal customers, whose support has meant everything to me and our booksellers

our terrific staff (past and present) — some of the best booksellers any independent bookstore could wish for

the many authors who have graciously given their time, words, and personalities to our sought-after events

the East Hampton community partnerships whose collaboration and camaraderie have strengthened us all

our operating partner, RJ Julia Booksellers, for whom I do not have enough words to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude. They got us launched and shared the journey. BookHampton would not be BookHampton without them!

our landlord, the Eastman family, who has enabled us to remain in the heart of the village at 41 Main Street, recognizing the important role that bookstores play in communities, and for investing in and envisioning our little neighborhood as a lively public square.

and everyone else — especially those who have provided me with wise counsel, kind words, and good wishes. You know who you are!

In closing, I usually say, “See you in the store.” This will remain true — perhaps not quite as often and not from behind the counter. I’ll miss you. But, like so many of you, I look forward to being a steady and loyal customer. How could I not? It would be nearly impossible for me to break a lifetime habit of reading and seeking out bookstores!

With heartfelt thanks,

Carolyn Brody