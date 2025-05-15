Thursday, May 15, 2025
Comedian Beth Stelling Abruptly Cancels Her Saturday Night Shows at the Kennedy Center

By Roger Friedman

Another one bites the dust.

Comedian Beth Stelling has abruptly canceled her Saturday night shows at the Kennedy Center.

Stelling follows cadres of performers who’ve refused to perform at the Center since Donald Trump took over and kicked everyone out.

Even the touring company of “Les Miserables” — a dozen cast members — on June 11th for a Trump fundraiser.

Today, the remaining Kennedy Center employees from the pre-Trump era have asked the National Labor Relations Board to help them unionize. It may be too late since they’ll probably be fired before anything can happen.

Stelling’s show was announced four months ago. She is a popular comedian with a current special on Netflix.

