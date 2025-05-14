Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Watch Cannes Red Carpet for Mission Impossible, Plus News About NYC Premiere This Weekend

By Roger Friedman
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

You can watch the Mission Impossible Final Reckoning red carpet in Cannes below.

It’s star studded but reports from my spies say there’s no big party after the screening. They say, “Tom has get on a plane immediately.”

Of course he does!

The New York premiere is set for Sunday night at Lincoln Center. Also, no party. Right now, a huge structure is being built on the Lincoln Center Plaza for the red carpet. It looks like a military installation. Youtube is sponsoring the opening so Paramount doesn’t have to spend millions. Picture below video

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

