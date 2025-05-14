New: Bruce Springsteen Salutes Chuck Berry With Genuine Soundalike on “Repo Man” from Upcoming “Tracks II”

Bruce Springsteen has released another lost track from his upcoming “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” box set coming at the end of June.

This one is called “Repo Man,” and it’s a lively bar song tribute to Chuck Berry, replicating the latter’s sound to a T.

It’s also a nod to Alex Cox’s 1984 cult comedy, “Repo Man,” still a sublime hoot after 40 years.

One of the great things about Bruce is that he has frequently revived songs and sounds of the Rock and Roll Founders in new numbers.

Sounds like “Repo Man” was a lot of fun. And I’m sure he’s thrown Berry’s estate some financial appreciation, too.