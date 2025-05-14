Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Jake Tapper Inflames Ire Over Biden Book and “Wheelchair” Claim as CNN Shills for It Every Hour

By Roger Friedman

CNN’s Jake Tapper is not winning over viewers or making fans right now.

Tapper and journalist Alex Thompson have instead ignited ire over their book, “Original Sin,” which claims Joe Biden’s staff considered getting him a wheelchair during the last year of his presidency. The book casts doubt on Biden’s mental and physical fitness, and says that the staff and his family covered up his declining health.

Meanwhile, Biden — despite tripping once in awhile — rides his bike like a pro, stands erect, appears fit, and alert if not slowed down.

A lot of the blame for this avalanche of attack can be laid to actor George Clooney, who wrote an op-ed no one asked for a year ago in the New York Times declaring that Biden was incompetent and should stand down in his campaign. Clooney, we’ve just learned from Tapper, was upset Biden didn’t recognize him at a fundraiser he hosted last year. (Did Clooney think Biden was home watching “ER” reruns all night?)

This followed the famous CNN debate in which Biden faltered miserably. Jake Tapper moderated the debate. What we the viewers didn’t know is that Tapper was rooting against Biden because he was writing “Original Sin” with Thompson. The worse Biden looked, the better a case Tapper and Thompson could make for the book no one knew they were writing.

Tapper’s CNN show doesn’t have great ratings to begin with, so his insistence on making Biden the scapegoat in the 2024 election loss is not going to win more viewers. As the hourly shilling of “Original Sin” on CNN continues — particularly from Brian Stelter’s embarrassing piece yesterday (see below), viewers are irate and they’re expressing this on Twitter X.

Meantime, Tapper’s subterfuge has worked well. “Original Sin” has risen to number 4 on the amazon best seller list a week before its release. Conservatives are eating it up.

Here are some typical reactions only in the last 15 minutes from presumed viewers CNN covets. They’re coming faster than the candy on Lucy’s conveyor belt.

Just search ‘Tapper’ on Twitter to find more:

