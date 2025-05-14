Bruce Springsteen Declares Donald Trump “Corrupt, Incompetent, Treasonous” At Tour Opening: “Let Freedom Ring”

Bruce Springsteen kicked off the new leg of his tour in Manchester, England tonight.

Watch him rail against Donald Trump, calling him corrupt and incompetent.

Bruce says:

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times. In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration. Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!”