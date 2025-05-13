Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Gerard Depard-don’t: French Actor Given 18 Month Suspended Sentence After Guilty Verdict in Sex Trial

By Roger Friedman

Gerard Depardieu, adieu!

The famous French actor has been given an 18 month suspended sentence after being found guilty of sex crimes in France.

Depardieu was convicted of sexual assault against two women. It’s no surprise. The actor has acted like an animal most of the time, living large and outside the laws of civilization. Fame and money have fueled his grossness. They’ve also ruined his life.

Ironically, Depardieu starred in a film playing French sex creep Dominique Strauss-Kahn who stood trial in New York for attempted rape. Depardieu saw him as a misunderstood hero.

When #Metoo began, most of the French dismissed it as bourgeois complaining. But more recently, their version of the movement has been taken more seriously. Hence, the attention on the much awarded actor.

Will this affect his career? Hard to say. Probably not. Somehow, he will use it to his advantage. He’s already got a job making a movie in Portugal for French actress Fanny Ardant, his frequent co-star and collaborator, who testified for him at the trial. (Note: I was in love with her 40 years ago when she starred with D in “The Woman Next Door.”)

Depardieu still faces to separate indictments similar to this one. One of them involves 13 women who accused him of sexual malfeasance.

