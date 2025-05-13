Cannes Film Festival 2025: Watch the Opening Ceremony and Red Carpet Here LIVE Beginning at 11:30am

So we didn’t have to spend $10,000 this year on a trip to Cannes.

The opening ceremony is being live streamed right here beginning at 11:30am.

The red carpet, the speeches, the introduction of the jury, Robert De Niro as the lifetime achievement winner — all here.

Most of it will be in French. If you’re sitting in the Palais du Cinema, snoozing a bit from jet lag, the French is so melodious that it’s hard to remake awake.

But that’s the charm.

The opening night movie is almost always not good. This year it’s a French film, so you will leave, get a bite to eat, and return for the after party. That’s always good!

Most often there is rain. Sometimes, a lot of it. But the ladies wear their gowns — this year, conservatively according to the new rules. All the men have to wear bow ties except for the artists. They flout the rules and wear outrageous costumes. Sacre bleu!

At the top of the stairs, the celebs will be greeted by Thierry Fremaux and Iris Knobloch. The latter is American, just like the pope! No matter how confusing or chaotic the red carpet has been (once Salma Hayek cut open my hand with a piece of jewelry on her wrist!) it’s worth it.

When you see this duo at the pinnacle of show business, there’s a rush of adrenaline. You’re in Cannes! Nicole Kidman is somewhere close! There are no cabs! And no tickets! All the food is made with real butter! The wine doesn’t cause headaches! A foreign film no one understands will win all the awards! But you’re there!

Bonne chance!