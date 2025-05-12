Monday, May 12, 2025
Exclusive: Halle Berry First Oscar Winner to Post Video Selling Sex Lubricant from Bed With Lover (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

Overnight, Oscar winner Halle Berry scored another first in her career.

She posted a video of herself and boyfriend Van Hunt in bed, giggling about a sex lubricant she endorses.

Halle is either post-coital, or high, or just giving the acting performance of her life. A grinning Hunt says, “I was never so happy to see Mother’s Day end.”

Berry, who has a 16 year old daughter and 11 year old son, reminded us the couple is in Cannes for the film festival.

The lubricant is called Lets Spin Intimacy Gel made by a company called JoyLux. Berry has evidently been their spokesperson for some time, with informational videos on YouTube.

Berry’s Oscar came in 2002 for a movie called “Monster.” It was her one and only nomination, and she became the first and only Black actress ever to win one in the lead category.

Since then, actors like Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer have won supporting statues. It’s inconceivable to imagine either of them posting a video like this one.

It is imaginable that Ego Nwodim will do something to send this up on “Saturday Night Live” the minute she sees it.

Since Berry posted, 1.2 million people have viewed the “infomercial” and it’s been reTweeted 2,000 times. Will it sell more $40 bottles of the product? Time will tell. Let’s hope she gets very rich from this marketing strategy.

And for the record, no one should feel shame using lube. But really, this post is for the ages. And no, I don’t know where they’re staying in Cannes (although I imagine the Carlton or Martinez).

PS In all fairness, we should see more Oscar winners, continue the series. Next up, why not Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem?

