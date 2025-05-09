Friday, May 9, 2025
Kanye Shut Down: “Donda 2” Album Gone from Charts After 7 Days, “Hitler” Video Removed from You Tube

By Roger Friedman

You can cancel Kanye West after all.

Once everyone woke up and got to the office, Kanye’s plugs were pulled.

YouTube removed all iterations of his “Heil Hitler” video. Whew!

Spotify cut Kanye’s version, but a cover of it still exists by Chad Energy James, whoever that is. Do your work, Spotify.

Kanye’s album, “Donda 2,” hit number 1 on the iTunes top album chart when it was dropped last Saturday. It quickly fell to 35, and is now gone from the top 200. It didn’t sell enough copies to register on any chart.

Despite the “Heil Hitler” lyrics, a number of people posted support for Kanye and the song. That’s how far gone a segment of the population is. Bewildering. But they’re like the guy from the CUTS clothing store who told Jake Tapper the tariffs were killing his friends’ businesses but he still supported Trump’s vision.

What can you do?

PS Insignificant streamer called Scrybe, however, still has the song and the album. Shun them.

Spotify, YouTube, Scrybe Upload Kanye “Heil Hitler” Song, Video For Purchase and Streaming, Includes Hitler Speech

