Exclusive: Leonardo DiCaprio Will Present Robert De Niro with Palme d’or At Cannes Film Fest Next Week

By Roger Friedman

Exclusive: I can tell you that Leonardo DiCaprio is going to the Cannes Film Festival next week. He has a good reason.

Leo will present the prestigious Palme d’or award to Robert De Niro at a ceremony on Tuesday, May 13th in the Grand Theater Lumiere.

The two actors are good friends, having appeared in several movies together including the recent “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

De Niro will be presented first on opening night of Cannes May 12th during the ceremony that takes place in French and is broadcast live all over the country.

On the day after the 13th, De Niro will hold a masterclass interview. With any luck, the New York hero and two time Oscar winner will make a great speech denouncing Trump and the foreign film tariffs, among other things. I wish I could be there!

De Niro has already served as head of a Cannes jury and was present three years ago when “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiered.

Leo at Cannes is always an event, as he slouches around in his tight baseball cap, does no press, and is seen in photos every morning enjoying himself with young beauties at exclusive clubs. We live through him!

