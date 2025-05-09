DOA: “Shadow Force” Cost $60 Million, Made $200K Last Night, Rotten Reviews

If “Shadow Force” hadn’t cost a shocking $60 million to make, Lionsgate might not be in tears.

But Joe Carnahan’s action film did cost that much because it stars Kerry Washingon, Omar Sy, Mark STrong, Method Man, and recent Oscar winner Da’Vine Randolph.

These people do not come cheap.

Nonetheless, “Shadow Force” is dead on arrival. Last night it made just $200,000.

Lionsgate kept it hidden from critics so that reviews are only trickling in today. There are only 13 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, adding up t0 46% approval. If more come in, the percentage will drop.

We will be seeing “Shadow Force” on streaming and airplanes very soon.

All those good actors — what were they thinking? There are 12 listed producers including Sterling K. Brown, who is not in the film. One of them is Christopher Woodrow, whose Woodrow Entertainment has been mired in legal conflicts for a decade. Among them, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “claims ranging from embezzlement to defamation.”

Woodrow, who produced “Birdman,” was also sued over that film.

And that, my friends, is showbiz!