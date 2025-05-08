Thursday, May 8, 2025
Legendary Rock Band The Who Announces North American Farewell Tour, But I Won’t Get Fooled Again

By Roger Friedman

How many times have I attended farewell shows from The Who?

Many. As many as going to see Bernie Williams retire from the Yankees and return in the spring.

I won’t get fooled again.

The Who — really now just Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey — have announced their actual farewell tour in North America. The tour is heavily booked in New York and Los Angeles. The final show is in Las Vegas on September 28th.

Is it really ever over, though? When Keith Moon died, they said that was it. Then John Entwhistle. Thirty years ago, Zak Starkey — Ringo Starr’s son — stepped in as drummer. He recently had a public spat with Roger and Pete, but all is well now.

The Who’s hitmaking ended in 1981 with “You Better You Bet.” They’ve released some new music over the last 40 years, but radio changed so much that The Who became classic rock. Radio didn’t care about new material from any of the acts that gave them playlists.

The tour is called “The Song Is Over,” but The Who are forever.

Need to bone up? “Live at Leeds” is considered the greatest live album of all time. “Tommy” is a masterpiece. “Who’s Next” is their classic recording. The 60’s hits like “My Generation” are the foundation of classic rock.

If this it, I will really miss them.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

