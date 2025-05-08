Legendary Rock Band The Who Announces North American Farewell Tour, But I Won’t Get Fooled Again

How many times have I attended farewell shows from The Who?

Many. As many as going to see Bernie Williams retire from the Yankees and return in the spring.

I won’t get fooled again.

The Who — really now just Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey — have announced their actual farewell tour in North America. The tour is heavily booked in New York and Los Angeles. The final show is in Las Vegas on September 28th.

Is it really ever over, though? When Keith Moon died, they said that was it. Then John Entwhistle. Thirty years ago, Zak Starkey — Ringo Starr’s son — stepped in as drummer. He recently had a public spat with Roger and Pete, but all is well now.

The Who’s hitmaking ended in 1981 with “You Better You Bet.” They’ve released some new music over the last 40 years, but radio changed so much that The Who became classic rock. Radio didn’t care about new material from any of the acts that gave them playlists.

The tour is called “The Song Is Over,” but The Who are forever.

Need to bone up? “Live at Leeds” is considered the greatest live album of all time. “Tommy” is a masterpiece. “Who’s Next” is their classic recording. The 60’s hits like “My Generation” are the foundation of classic rock.

If this it, I will really miss them.

