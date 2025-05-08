Harry Styles Spotted in Crowd Waiting for Pope News at the Vatican: Sign of the Times

Harry Styles finally found a place where he could be anonymous.

He was spotted this afternoon in St. Peter’s Square waiting to see the white smoke from the Vatican. He got to cheer the election of Pope Leo XIV.

A Turkish fan did see him, and snapped a photo.

Were there more celebs in the massive crowd?

Good for Harry. Maybe he can get the Pope to bless his next album! And the Pope can get free tickets to Harry’s next show in Rome.