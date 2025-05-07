Golden Globes Move Away from Movies, TV, Will Offer Best Podcast as New Category This Year

The Golden Globes aren’t just going to be about movies and TV anymore.

Desperate for ratings and new fans, the Globes have announced they will offer Best Podcast as a new category.

Movies and TV involved acting, which the Globes have always celebrated. Even their recent Best Stand Up Comic meant a central person in a performative role.

But now Best Podcast? Sort of like a talk show? Or investigative reporting? Or recipes? Unclear what they mean.

By 2027 the Globes will have an award for Best Influencer, no doubt. And video games, absolutely.

The Globes say the “top 25 podcasts” will qualify for consideration, with a total of six final nominations for the category. Eligibility requirements for those rankings and other details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Will Joe Rogan be a presenter? Or a nominee?

But what top 25? From where? No information yet, but you know this is going to end in tears.

It’s also a further diminishing of Hollywood. Owned the same companies as Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline.com, the Globes are going to become the equivalent of a modern book store — not just books, but greeting cards, video games, small toys, and other tchotchkes.

That’s entertainment!