Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

Golden Globes Move Away from Movies, TV, Will Offer Best Podcast as New Category This Year

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Golden Globes aren’t just going to be about movies and TV anymore.

Desperate for ratings and new fans, the Globes have announced they will offer Best Podcast as a new category.

Movies and TV involved acting, which the Globes have always celebrated. Even their recent Best Stand Up Comic meant a central person in a performative role.

But now Best Podcast? Sort of like a talk show? Or investigative reporting? Or recipes? Unclear what they mean.

By 2027 the Globes will have an award for Best Influencer, no doubt. And video games, absolutely.

The Globes say the “top 25 podcasts” will qualify for consideration, with a total of six final nominations for the category. Eligibility requirements for those rankings and other details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Will Joe Rogan be a presenter? Or a nominee?

But what top 25? From where? No information yet, but you know this is going to end in tears.

It’s also a further diminishing of Hollywood. Owned the same companies as Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline.com, the Globes are going to become the equivalent of a modern book store — not just books, but greeting cards, video games, small toys, and other tchotchkes.

That’s entertainment!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com