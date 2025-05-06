Summer Reading Bonanza: Christie Brinkley Sings, Barry Diller Confesses, Keith McNally Reveals, Tina Knowles Explains

It’s going to be a wild summer for beach readers in the Hamptons and Malibu.

And a lot of other places.

The celebs are dropping their memoirs, and they’re all churning up the headlines.

Today comes Christie Brinkley’s “Uptown Girl,” about the supermodel’s amazing rock and roller coaster life. Christie talks about her marriage to her happier marriage to Billy Joel and fearful one with the famous louse, Peter Cook.

Christie is like a bright yellow daffodil in any garden, so the book is a tell-some with an upbeat attitude. We still don’t know why she looks so amazing at 70. But God bless, really.

“Uptown Girl” enters the amazon best seller list at #143.

Barry Diller stirs the pot this morning with an excerpt from his memoir, “Who Knew,” in New York Magazine. An uber media mogul, Diller finally reveals the extraordinary story of his love life, from decades of romancing and marrying Diane von Furstenberg to being incredibly bisexual. He hit it all and now it’s being told.

Diller writes: “I’ve lived for decades reading about Diane and me: about us being best friends rather than lovers. We weren’t just friends. We aren’t just friends. Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years. And, yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane. I can’t explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other.”

“Who Knew” hits the stands on May 20th.

New York restaurant owner Keith McNally arrives at #346 on amazon with “I Regret Almost Everything.” This memoir is about the Balthazar/Minetta Lane/Morandi owner’s also up and down life and career making and losing money, divorcing two wives, having two gay romances, and so on.

But McNally’s book is really about his life altering stroke that’s left him physically depleted but ever more astute, observant, and glib. He settles some scores, reveals others, and looks for a fight. A certified showman, he’s having not one but two book parties this week at Balthazar. And British actor Richard E. Grant voices the audiobook.

Also: Beyonce’s mom has a hit with her book, “Matriarch.” Tina Knowles has a lot to say, and many want to know how he raised one of the world’s superstars, and as well, in Solange, a great musician and creator. Last week, Tina got a launch from Oprah with an incredible musical performance of Jennifer Hudson singing “The Impossible Dream.”