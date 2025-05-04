Sunday, May 4, 2025
Donald Trump Declares Tariff on Movies Made Outside US, Including Buddy Mel Gibson’s International “Passion of the Christ 2”

By Roger Friedman

You look at his dull, bloated face slathered in some kind polyurethane and think, What else can he do to harm us?

Now Donald Trump, determined to cut world culture off from us and vice versa, has found a new lunatic scheme.

He’s going to put a tariff on all films made outside the United States. He’s obviously not voting in Best International Feature. His rationale is that “Hollywood is dying,” which it’s not.

But maybe his Hollywood ambassadors — or imbeciles — Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone — have convinced him this is their diplomatic duty.

Gibson should be thrilled. His “Passion of the Christ 2” is reportedly going to shoot at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios. Additional filming locations will include ancient Southern Italian towns like Matera, Ginosa, Gravina Laterza, and Altamura. Other reported locations include Malta, Israel, and Morocco.

Has anyone told Trump that “Passion 2” will need a tariff, according to his plan?

Trump is a buffoon who posts first, and never thinks later. But imagine that phone call from Mel right now. Or from Trump’s other buddies like Dennis Quaid, Vince Vaughn, and so on?

