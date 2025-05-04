Sunday, May 4, 2025
Donate
MediaPoliticsTelevision

“60 Minutes” Tonight: Two Segments on Trump Court Loss and Permanent Ban on Attacking Law Firms

By Roger Friedman

Share

All eyes will be on “60 Minutes” tonight.

One segment is on freezing the biological clock, with Lesley Stahl.

But I’m told Scott Pelley may get two segments on “The Rule of Law.”

This will be a searing look at Donald Trump’s major court loss this week. On Friday a federal judge permanently blocked President Trump’s executive order that targeted the law firm Perkins Coie, ruling the order was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, issued a permanent injunction barring the enforcement of any part of Trump’s order from March, which focused on the firm’s representation of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and its work with billionaire donor George Soros.

The judge wrote: “No American President has ever before issued executive orders like the one at issue in this lawsuit targeting a prominent law firm with adverse actions to be executed by all Executive branch agencies but, in purpose and effect, this action draws from a playbook as old as Shakespeare, who penned the phrase: ‘The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.'”

She said Trump’s order — another step in his vendetta against the government, and all of us, “violates the Constitution and is thus null and void.”

The judge’s order comes as many major law firms in got so scared of Trump that they started making onerous deals with him to avoid retaliation. Paul Weiss Rifkind and Skadden Arps are among them, causing backlash within the legal community. A protest letter was signed by dozens of the latter firm’s alumni.

Pelley will not quit investigating the corruption of the Trump government despite the ousting of the show’s executive producer — and his producer — Bill Owens. Pelley offered a seething commentary on the show last week against Paramount and owner Shari Redstone.

Redstone had reportedly complained that “60 Minutes” — currently being sued by Trump — was supposed to let her know about sensitive segments. (Pelley had just previously had a headline making interview with Ukraine president Zelensky.) It’s hard to believe she doesn’t know about tonight’s segment. The values of CBS — called the Tiffany network — and “60 Minutes” — the gold standard in news — must be upheld. Otherwise, we are cooked.

PS Scott Pelley rocks. His pieces are so well written you can listen to them on the radio and feel completely drawn in. He wasn’t appreciated when he was the anchor of “CBS Evening News.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com