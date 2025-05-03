Saturday, May 3, 2025
Jack Schlossberg on Mental Health Break from Socials? Or Prepping His Dandy Outfit for Monday?

By Roger Friedman

Voluble, entertaining, and soimetimes concerning Jack Schlossberg has gone MIA from social media.

The JFK grandson, who posts many times a day on both Instagram and Twitter (X), hasn’t said a word since Thursday.

Actually, that post was an odd one, in which he misspelled the name of Yankee great Lou Gehrig, and never corrected it. Gehrig appeared because Jack quoted him: Lou GHERIG said “I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth” SAME !! Why ? Great parents and friends, and my good health.

This Tweet sounds like a lot like Holden Caulfield and not at all the acerbic wit and biting commentary we are used to from Schlossberg.

Prior to that, Jack had posted on April 28th on both his platforms.

The grandson of our much mourned president, John F. Kennedy, wrote: LETS INVESTIGATE ALL THE ASSASSINATION PLOTS EXCEPT !!! NOT THE ONE WE STAGED LAST SUMMER”

Over on Instagram, Jack’s last was a picture of JD Vance over a plate of pasta under melting butter. He wrote: NOODLES WITH BUTTER — JD’s spirit animal

Why? Who knows?

Jack is either on a mental health break from socials, or he’s prepping his costume for Monday night’s Met Gala. He’s previously said he was boycotting the Gala, telling Anna Wintour this isn’t the time for it. Will he show up as a dandy? Even without a ticket, no one will turn him away. Now, that would be entertaining!

If Jack returns to posting today, I’ll update!

