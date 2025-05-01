Thursday, May 1, 2025
Tony Noms: Denzel Snubbed, Also Kieran Culkin, “Smash,” “Pirates,” “Stranger Things,” Too, Clooney In But Not “Good Night and Good Luck”

By Roger Friedman

The major Tony Awards nominees have been announced.

Denzel Washington famous for the $900 ticket, was snubbed the Awards for “Othello.” Neither was Jake Gyllenhaal.

Shock snub: Kieran Culkin in “Glengarry Glen Ross,” which also didn’t receive Best Revival of a Play. But Bob Odenkirk was nommed for Best Featured Actor in a Play for “GGGR.” Kieran won an Oscar and Emmy this year, there was hope he’d pick up a Tony. Not happening!

George Clooney, who also had expensive tickets, was nominated for Best Actor in a Play. But the play, “Good Night and Good Luck” was snubbed for Best Play.

Omitted from the major awards: “Smash,” the musical based on a TV show, and “Pirates: A Penzance Musical” with David Hyde Pierce of “Frasier” fame. Also not nommed, the very expensive play, “Stranger Things.”

Also cut: Rachel Zegler and “Romeo & Juliet.” Also, Robert Downey Jr and his play, “McLean.”

LaTanya Richardson and Harry Lennix are in for leads in “Purpose,” which is nominated for Best Play. They should all win. Also nominated for Best Actor in “Purpose,” is John Michael Hill. “Purpose” will sweep the Tonys.

There were no noms for “Real Women Have Curves,” a musical. None also for the Sondheim revue, “Old Friends.”

Big winner in musicals is “Maybe Happy Ending,” nominated for Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Darren Criss.

The hilarious “Operation Mincemeat” was nominated for Best Musical, but no lead actors.

Musical “Boop” wasn’t nominated, but its star, Jasmine Amy Rogers,” is in as Best Actress in a Musical.

Full list coming…

Follow along here

