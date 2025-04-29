Tuesday, April 29, 2025
“Grey’s Anatomy” Star Ellen Pompeo Gets Star on Walk of Fame, Is Mad She Doesn’t Have An Emmy Award

By Roger Friedman
GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒThe Center WonÕt HoldÓ Ð Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patientsÕ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the ÒGreyÕs AnatomyÓ season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO

It used to be around this time every year or so Ellen Pompeo would start her whining.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star would threaten to leave the show, a negotiating trick that worked well for her. She kept raises as the series plodded on.

In time, other actors had to be let go to accommodate her salary. She got Rich with a capital R for being the lead of a soap opera that never got critical appreciation.

This spring — with “Grey’s” hitting all time low ratings — Pompeo has been on a press tour complaining about wanting to work less while she’s paid her zillions of dollars.

Today Pompeo got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She must have convinced Shonda Rhimes and ABC to pony up the $75,000 it costs to pay the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the honor.

Now Pompeo — who’s only had one job in Hollywood, playing dreary Meredith Grey — is resentful because she feels Hollywood doesn’t appreciate her. She wants an Emmy, or even a Golden Globe. She would take a Critics Choice Award. She might settle for a People’s Choice Award.

She tells Variety: “To keep a show on the air for 20 years, I have to be somewhat talented, but I’ve never been critically recognized. I think I’ve worked so hard and for so long that, yeah, I’d like a little bit of probably a pat on the back from someone to think I have some sort of talent.”

Pompeo is a piece of work. She has her star on a sidewalk. She has millions and millions of dollars. She’s very lucky. At best, she’s a mediocre TV actress who’s gained power over time. She’s had co-workers’ characters get killed off so she could thrive. During the pandemic year, Meredith was in a COVID coma, laying on a bed, while all the action went on around her. Surreal.

Pompeo may not have a long time left to complain about her gilded cage life. The most recent episode of “Gray’s” hit an all time low rating of 1.888 million viewers. Even though the show has been renewed, it should have been canceled. Next season should be its last. I can’t imagine the fans reading her press care much about what happens to Meredith. And Ellen Pompeo is the least sympathetic person in TV Land.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

