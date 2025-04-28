Legendary Singer-Model-Muse Bebe Buell Keeps Rocking with Surprising, Hit-Ready New Single Called “Skin Suit”

Rocker Bebe Buell always has some surprises for us.

From Nashville, where she’s lived for more than a decade, the rock and roll muse of stars like Steve Tyler, Elvis Costello, and Todd Rundgren has issued a new incredibly catchy single that’s also full of contemplative lyrics.

“Skin Suit” is produced by the very hot Greg Lattimer who liked the single so much he offered to work on it for free.

That’s how good “Skin Suit” is, with Bebe’s husband, co-writer, and bandleader Jim Walls providing an inordinately melodic hook as a counterpoint to Bebe’s ever rich vocals.

This is a song for college radio, Sirius XM New music, and anywhere Taylor Swift isn’t. You can find it on Spotify and iTunes and all the usual suspects.

If you’re new to Bebe’s music, she cut her teeth on real New York punk rock in the 70s when she was the first singing supermodel and Playboy cover star. She got a reputation for dating rock stars, but she was really studying them as she toured her own band.

Bebe’s other music is all over YouTube including one of my personal favorites, “Air Kisses for the Masses.” If you want to know more about this rock veteran, read her extraordinary book, ‘Rebel Soul. You won’t be able to put it down!